Diana Hamilton recounts near-death experience

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, Diana Hamilton, has narrated how a strange stomach ache nearly took her life had it not been for God’s intervention.



Recounting the encounter which occurred right after releasing her song ‘Adom,’ Diana Hamilton said she began experiencing severe stomach ache which did not ease, even after consistently seeking medical care.



She indicated that her condition intensified when all the drugs she was given at the various hospitals, couldn’t salvage the pains.



In an interview with Power FM, Diana Hamilton recalled that it took the miraculous intervention of God for her condition to finally return to normal.



“My meditation for one of my songs came after I was attacked with a serious condition. I was sick for days and admitted to one of the hospitals. It happened after I released my song titled ‘Adom’ in the early part of last year. I felt sick in the United Kingdom (UK) and I was transferred from one hospital to the other, they could not tell me the exact problem.



“Every antibiotic they pushed couldn’t work. My stomach was aching seriously and because the drugs weren’t working for three days I couldn’t eat. One time after I took an MRI scan I was not briefed on the results. So I asked the nurse and she told me I should wait for the Doctor. At that moment I was filled with the fear of death. Within a twinkle of an eye, the results changed and the Doctors told me there was no problem with me so they cleared me to go home and start eating. Right there I was overwhelmed because it was by God’s grace," she recounted.



However, a few days ago on December 4, 2023, marked Diana Hamilton’s birthday



In a couple of videos shared on social media, she was captured spending intimate moments with her family on her special day.







