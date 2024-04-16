Diana Asamoah used to preach against fashionable outfits but she’s now doing worse - Oboy Siki

Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kumawood actor, Oboy Siki has said that gospel musician, Diana Asamoah’s stance on fashion as a Christian has changed as compared to her earlier utterances.



He noted that Diana used to preach against the act of Christians dressing in a fashionable manner, citing the fact that it is not a necessary thing that helps individuals grow in their faith.



Oboy Siki further stated that since the gospel artiste gained prominence, her public appearance in terms of dressing has changed drastically, looking at how fashionable she has become.



The actor emphasized that it is not a sin for a Christian to dress fashionably. However, it becomes problematic when the outfit makes room for indecent body exposure, which could lead one into temptation.



“Diana Asamoah has changed. Previously, she used to preach against dressing and other things, but look at what she is doing today. She now understands Christianity better because, initially, she was speaking against fashion in an insane manner.



"Now she understands that dressing well as a Christian is appropriate, but exposing the body is where the problem lies. There are some Christians who, because they aren’t rich, speak anyhow but later they do what pleases them,” he said while speaking in an interview with Angel FM monitored by GhanaWeb.



He made the statement following Diana’s recent fashionable looks that have raised the eyebrows of the public in light of her role as an evangelist and a gospel artiste.



Watch the video below







SB/ADG