Diana Asamoah, Cecilia Marfo to meet on one stage at Abba Father 2022

Entertainment of Monday, 7 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah has invited worshippers to join her at this year’s ‘Abba Father’ concert at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Accra.



The 2022 worship and praise edition is dubbed 'The Glory Of His Presence: Engaging the Power of Praise and Worship for Victory'.



Top gospel musicians like Cecilia Marfo, Tagoe Sisters, DSP Kofi Sarpong, Brother Sammy, Celestine Donkor, and Ernest Opoku are gracing the event.



For the first time, the rate for the event is free, with the hopes that it will draw souls to Christ.



The celebrated gospel music icon is known for popular tracks such as ‘Ahene Mu Hene’, ‘Wo Da Mu Fua’, ‘Wo Nwuma So’ and other popular renditions.



Diana Asamoah is an award-winning Ghanaian evangelist, gospel singer, philanthropist, producer, and radio presenter famously known for her spiritual and inspiring songs and her lovely voice.















