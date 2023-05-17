Despite’s workers were jailed for 20 years for stealing money – Pizzaman marketer hits back at Abeiku

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 May 2023

A marketer at the Pizzaman-Chickenman company, Richie, has slammed Abeiku Santana for chiding the company’s CEO over the arrest of some of his employees.



Abeiku Santana came under huge backlash for stating that it was wrong for the CEO to cause the arrest of his employees who stole from the company.



Earlier, while speaking on the issue of the two employees who were handed a five-year jail term each for stealing cartons of chicken wings and gallons of cooking oil from the employer, Abeiku said the CEO, Christian Boakye Yiadom, should no longer claim to be the youth leader he thinks he is.



“This Pizzaman parades himself as a youth leader and so on and so forth. Your workers steal 20 cartons of chicken wings and you’ve caused them to be jailed for five years each. What is the sense in it? A poor person’s child engaged in stealing while working, why don’t you deduct it from their salaries? So, because of chicken wings which they didn’t steal in one day; it is an accumulated stolen items and they have been jailed for five years each. Clap for yourself, you’ve done well. You are not a guy at all,” he said.



However, responding to the development, the company’s marketer, in an interview with GHPage condemned Abeiku’s statements.



Richie claimed that some time ago, Abeiku Santana’s boss, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, arrested some of his employees for stealing GHC12billion from one of his companies, Best Point Savings and Loans, and they were given a 20-year imprisonment.



“Abeiku Santana works for Despite. Best Point Savings and Loans is owned by Despite. He had some IT gurus working for him some time ago. They schemed and stole 12 billion from Despite’s company and they were jailed for 20 years.”



He added that it was wrong for Abeiku to have created the impression that the Pizzaman boss was responsible for jailing the employees.



“It is the court that decides how long these people should be jailed. Maybe the CEO can plead the judge to reduce the sentence but he wasn’t the one who jailed them. The part I didn’t like was when he was badmouthing the company. Did he want to collapse it? This company has 40 branches that employ and feed a lot of people. Chris has sympathy, he was definitely going to do something about it.”



Asked if the workers probably stole because they weren’t receiving good salaries, Richie answered:



“We pay them well. Everybody here receives a good salary. Over here, the longer you stay, the more your salary increases.”



Meanwhile, Abeiku Santana has rendered an unqualified apology to Christian. According to the radio presenter, although he meant well, what he said "wasn't thought of carefully", adding that he does "not support thievery".



