Deri creates Afrobeats magic with ‎Kelvyn Boy on new EP 'Without A Map'

Entertainment of Friday, 18 August 2023

Source: GNA

Fast-rising musician Deri is set to release his maiden Extended Play (EP) title, "Without A Map," featuring globe-conquering Ghanaian music heavyweight ‎Kelvyn Boy.



Deri's five-track EP, which is accompanied by some nostalgic soundtracks, exemplifies the uniqueness of Afrobeats music, with ‎Kelvyn Boy infusing some magic into the project.



The "Nobody" track on the EP, which featured ‎Kelvyn Boy and is certainly destined to become a household hit, comes along with an ear-catching sound and vibes.



Talking about his new project, Deri said he looks to announce his presence on the music scene with his unique style of Afrobeats and AfroHighlife music.



"The journey to creating this masterpiece together has been very challenging, but I thank my team for making this happen, and I am looking forward to greatness.



"I am delighted about featuring ‎Kelvyn Boy on this project, and we all know his musical prowess, so I will urge fans of Afrobeats to stream my new project, and they will never regret it," he said.



The EP opens with the romantic tune 'Playboy,' accompanied with brilliant sound mix and heartwarming lyrics, mixed and mastered by beatmaker 'Baddest.'



Deri demonstrates his vocal versatility on the 'More' and 'Fire' tracks, giving listeners astounding musical vibes.



The "Whishlist" track, which was released a few weeks ago, is gradually making waves and has become a favourite of lovers of Afrobeats music.



The song will be out on 14th September 2023.