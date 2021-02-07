Dele Momodu mourns mother of former Miss Ghana Shadia Buari

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 February 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Nigerian media personality, Dele Momodu, has mourned the passing of Elizabeth Mirabelle Donkor, mother of a former Miss Ghana, Shaida Buari. Reports say her mother died aged 61.
Madam Donkor’s death was reported late last week by Shaida through a social media post – her Facebook name is Barbie Nubi.
Momodu posted a video today on Twitter with the accompanying text reading: “Ghana has lost a rare gem... Rest in Peace Aunty BETTY MIRABLE ODONKOR...” The collage shows a video collection of the deceased at different times in joyous mood.
Shaida won the Miss Ghana pageant in 2002 and is currently Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Founder at Founder Serenity Centre Ghana. Her father is one-time MUSIGHA president Alhaji Sidiku Buari.
She is founder and administrator of widely followed private Facebookpage “Tell It Moms.” Its bio reads: “A family-oriented platform that serves as a portal for resolving motherhood issues, a forum that presents a unifying force for parents.”
Ghana has lost a rare gem... Rest in Peace Aunty BETTY MIRABLE ODONKOR... pic.twitter.com/ifKOzNQkGE— Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) February 7, 2021