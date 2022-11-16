Delay takes Kwasi Aboagye to the cleaners, warns him against speaking trash about her

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Two media personalities, Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay) and Peace FM’s Kwasi Aboagye have engaged in a heated banter in some viral audios sighted online.



Shortly after Delay addressed the youth at a church in Kumasi, snippets of her speech were making rounds on social media and this earned her some admiration from a section of the public.



Some individuals who chanced upon the videos described her submission as profound.



But in a discussion on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review, the host, Mr. Kwasi Aboagye, emphasized his displeasure about why Delay was made the keynote speaker at the event.



Questioning the capacity in which the Delay TV host was made to speak, Kwasi Aboagye angrily expressed his abhorrence live on air.



“Her speech was about letting them know how they have arrived and not about letting them know about life and the process people have to go through and I was like; why do we do this to ourselves? We pick just anybody to give speeches to young ones. Not everyone is wise and I was so disappointed that the pastor did not see these things,” he fumed.



However, Deloris took a moment out of her drive time show to address Kwasi Aboagye’s claims.



In a sharp rebuttal, Delay unleased attacks at the popular Peace FM presenter.



“Just recently after I went to address the youth in Kumasi, some people at a radio station had a whole discussion about me and one of them asked in what capacity was I called to speak. Herh Mr. man, I am not a miserable person. You should be study. I am not a small girl. Nineteen years ago I was listening to you on radio.



"So, if you are still in this profession and I am now your mate, don’t came and talk trash about me. You are not the only one with a microphone. Today if by God’s grace I have been lifted, you are asking why? It is my full-time job. Public speaking is my full-time job. Someone is asking who I am referring to. I am talking about the foolish Kwasi Aboagye who works with Peace FM.



“Whiles we are busily going about our daily jobs, people are busily envying and hating on us. If not for God, like some of us will be banished from this country. People are asking me to ignore you but I will respond to you because you are not my friend so take my name out of your mouth Mr. man. Whoever knows him should tell him to take my name out of his mouth," she stated on Wontumi Radio.



Delay also recounted instances where Mr. Kwasi Aboagye failed to support her while she was struggling, adding that he has no right whatsoever to criticize her now that she is successful.



“Some of you refused to help us when we first started, so if by God’s grace other people have been able to come through for us and we have gotten to this point don’t try to stop us. Because no water can quench this fire,” she added.



Listen to the audio below:











