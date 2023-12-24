Delay leads conversation for Ama Tundra to be married after dating for 5 years

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 December 2023

The 31-year-old actress Ama Tundra has said she would not hesitate to say ‘yes’ to a marriage proposal from the man she has been dating for the past five years.



She revealed this during an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show monitored by GhanaWeb.



The well-endowed actress expressed her readiness to respond in the affirmative, a statement that prompted the host to convey the message to her unidentified boyfriend before the show concluded.



“On this note, let's take this opportunity to encourage the man you've been dating for five years to propose, given your expressed interest, as five years is a significant period,” suggested the host, affectionately called Delay. “We will come and support you. You'll make a beautiful bride. You're very beautiful.”



Amid laughter, Tundra sent a heartfelt message to her boyfriend, saying, "Please say you'll marry me because I'm ready."



On the question of why they were still not married, Tundra did not give a definite answer except to say, “We're praying,” suggesting she was hopeful.



Ama Tundra has a nine-year-old child with a different man, a man she met in her secondary school days who appears to have failed to take responsibility. She mentioned that her current boyfriend has been a loving father to her child, hence, needs nothing from the biological father of her child.



“I don’t have the contact information of my child’s father. And because of my boyfriend, my child doesn’t lack a father. He treats the child like his own,” said Ama Tundra. “He [the boyfriend] has really been helpful. He is kind and lovely.”







