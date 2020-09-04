Entertainment of Friday, 4 September 2020

Delay, McBrown, Joselyn Dumas, and others get 2020 GOWA nomination

This year's event seeks to honour women involved in social change and impact on the society

Askof Productions, organisers of the annual Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) have released the nominees for this year's awards slated for October.



This year's awards gala which happens to be the third edition would honour women involved in social change and have devoted their time serving humanity.



Nominees for the Outstanding Woman of the Year category include Nana Ama McBrown, Joselyn Dumas, Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as "Delay", Margaret Afriyie, and Cynthia Yeboah.



The Outstanding Woman in Music category has the likes of Wendy Shay, Gifty Osei, Queen Eshun, Becca, and Rose Adjei vying for the award considering the impact in the music industry.



Women who have significant impacted the health sector amid the Coronavirus pandemic have also been recognized with contenders including Dr. Hannah-Lisah Tetteh, Dr. Bertha Serwaa Ayi, Elizabeth Amoah, Dr. Mensah Kabu, and Dr. Betty Twumasi Ankrah vying for the prestigious award.



The Outstanding Woman in Film category include Gifty Asante, Benedicta Gafah, Vivian Jill, Joselyn Dumas, Gloria Sarfo and Nana Ama McBrown.



The full list of nominees is available on the official awards website, www.askofproductions.com and voting would commence on September 7, 2020.



This year's awards is sponsored by Verna Mineral Water, Unilever Ghana, McBerry, Tasty Tom, Hisense, Nasco Electronics, Smock World, Kente Code, Assor World, AZ Code, among others.





