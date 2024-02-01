You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 02 01Article 1914528

LifeStyle of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb: When a man is handsome, and has money but is still single, what could be the problem?

Dear GhanaWeb,

I can’t seem to find true love which is quite disturbing. I do not believe in spiritual affairs, but my situation is making me believe that it could be a spiritual attack.

My father is married to a good woman so why am I finding it difficult to find one myself?

Let me introduce myself. I’m Kwaku Boateng from a rich family.

Although my parents are rich, I work hard to acquire my properties. I’m very hardworking and my dad always lauds me for following in his footsteps.

I’m every lady’s dream man. I have my own company, apartments I rent, a car, and a house, and I am good-looking but I have been single for quite a while now.

I yearn for a woman’s company but I feel no woman wants me. I have been in five relationships and none was successful.

When my first two relationships did not end well, I spoke to my father to give me tips on how to sustain a relationship. He gave me the tips, and I applied them but they still left me.

I try my best to be the best man to be with but my efforts prove futile.

What could be the problem?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb

