Dear GhanaWeb: What is the accepted amount of money to pay as ‘Akonta Sekan’?

LifeStyle of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



Marriage is sweet and I can bet a lot of people can’t wait to be part of that journey, but sometimes, some in-laws can kill that vibe with marriage lists.



It’s been six years since my girlfriend and I started dating and both parents are aware of the relationship.



She wanted to get married next year but I convinced her we should do it this year. Six years of knowing someone is enough to start a marital relationship with that person.



We informed both families about our readiness to get married and a date was set for my family to do the knocking ceremony.



The ceremony started well. The list was given to me and I liked what I saw until the money I had to pay to my in-laws and her brother automatically put me in a shocking mood. I passed it to my parents and they were also shocked.



My father-in-law is taking GHC3,000, mother-in-law is taking GHC2,500 which I understand but my fiancé’s brother is taking GHC2,000 plus one plot of land and that is outrageous.



We demanded an explanation why I was to pay that to him and I was told her brother saved her sister’s life some time ago and if the brother had been absent at that moment, she would have died and I wouldn’t have met her.



My parents pleaded with the man to do something about the price but my father-in-law insisted on taking that.



I told my dad I was not paying that price and not to talk of buying a plot of land. The marriage has been put on hold until my father-in-law comes up with an acceptable price.



