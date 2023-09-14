Dear GhanaWeb: The size of my penis scares ladies away; I am worried

LifeStyle of Thursday, 14 September 2023

I know this may sound embarrassing but I need to share my story. Maybe I might get help from someone.



So, I have a larger penis, like it’s very big. Growing up, my mother sometimes looked at me with a strange eye anytime he saw my 'thing' in boxer shorts. The other time, I heard him discussing with my father asking why my penis keeps enlarging.



I saw it to be a normal thing but since I started to engage in sexual intimacy, the reactions I have gotten so far have got me worried.



Any lady I meet and think I like and have a future with always finds an excuse to leave me after having sex her with. I do not remember the last time I went for two rounds. After the first round of sex, they pretend to be tired.



The reason they always give me is that they don’t think they can cope with the size of my penis, describing it as scary.



The ladies who are not scared of it are not in to stay but rather just want to have fun with me.



I am also looking for someone who will stay and accept me the way I am. This thing gets scary with each passing day.



I am so worried and don’t know what to do…hmm.



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond.



