Dear GhanaWeb: The man I like, just mounts on me when he wants to have sex, with no foreplay

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am 45. I met a lovely man that has all the qualities I like, and I had sex with him, but it was a huge letdown.

No foreplay, no buildup. He basically just mounted me. Yes, he was probably nervous and anxious, but when I addressed this with him, he was clueless about what I was talking about.

He didn’t own it at all. If he said this one more time “This had never happened to me before,” I was going to lose it.

That was a deal-breaker for me. Am I being too picky at my age? I have no interest in teaching an older man how to make love.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



