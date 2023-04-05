You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 04 05Article 1744226

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 5 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb: The girl I'm dating has slept with 12 men that approached her

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

File photo of a couple File photo of a couple

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am currently in a relationship with a woman who seems unable to refuse any man who approaches her.

She has been sexually involved with almost every man I know who has come into contact with her.

I discovered this when I had the opportunity to read her WhatsApp messages, and out of the fifteen men I saw, she had been intimate with twelve of them and would often send them photos of the contraceptive pills she had taken.

This situation both angers and saddens me, and I believe that my partner may be struggling with a mental health issue.

While I have decided to end our relationship, I am still invested in helping her and am seeking advice on how best to do so.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:



Watch Moans & Cuddles below:





ADA/OGB

Newsleading news icon

Kwame Ani Asare is currently on the run from police arrest

Gangsterism, terrorism and rape: Reported lifestyle of 22-year-old galamsey gang leader

Sportsleading sports icon

Patrick Osei Agyemang alias Countryman Songo

Countryman Songo ropes Kwasi Appiah into Andre Ayew benching saga

Businessleading business icon

Aliko Dangote has a net worth of about $19.9 billion

Meet the world's 19 Black billionaires in 2023

Africaleading africa news icon

Donald Trump

Former US president Donald Trump formally arrested

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Ghana's Parliament logo

LGBTQ+ saga: A never ending controversy and the need for a humane law for all