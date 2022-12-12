Dear GhanaWeb: My wife wants to date a younger man and it's my fault

LifeStyle of Monday, 12 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



My wife recently asked me a question, and I'm not sure how to respond. She inquired whether I would mind if she "had an intimate connection" with a younger man."



I had given her my support when we married so that she could meet other people because I was always travelling, but I am back home now.



I get the impression she's inquisitive and desires an open relationship now, although she was against it when I brought it up to her in the beginning.



Please let me know how I can change her mind without making a fuss about it.



ADA/EB