Dear GhanaWeb: My wife gets very violent when we get into a fight

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



I am writing to seek guidance and advice regarding a distressing situation I am facing in my marriage. Whenever my wife and I engage in heated arguments, her behaviour turns violent. She resorts to physically pushing me and, at times, even resorts to hitting me.



I find myself in a difficult predicament because if I were to respond in the same manner, it would mean reciprocating violence towards my wife, which I strongly believe is not the solution.



This situation deeply disturbs me, and I am unsure about how to handle it. I am reaching out to seek support and guidance on what steps I should take to address this issue effectively.



Thank you for your assistance.



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:











ADA/BB