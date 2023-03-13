Dear GhanaWeb: My stepfather impregnated me

LifeStyle of Monday, 13 March 2023

Dear GhanaWeb,



I desperately need your help as I find myself in a difficult situation. My stepfather has impregnated me, and my mother is completely unaware of what has happened.



Initially, I was considering terminating the pregnancy, but I received a prophecy advising me against it.



I feel like I'm in a nightmare, and I don't know what to do.



Can you offer me any advice on how to handle this situation?



