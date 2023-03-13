You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 03 13Article 1729817

LifeStyle of Monday, 13 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb: My stepfather impregnated me

Dear GhanaWeb,

I desperately need your help as I find myself in a difficult situation. My stepfather has impregnated me, and my mother is completely unaware of what has happened.

Initially, I was considering terminating the pregnancy, but I received a prophecy advising me against it.

I feel like I'm in a nightmare, and I don't know what to do.

Can you offer me any advice on how to handle this situation?

