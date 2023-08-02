Dear GhanaWeb: My mother who has been a bad example at dating is forcing me to marry

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

I find myself in a challenging situation as a result of my single mother's expectations. Having been through three marriages, she is urging me to marry at the young age of 25.



However, I strongly believe it is too early for such a commitment, especially since I am eager to pursue my master's degree.



My mother hasn't been the best example when it comes to relationships, and her past experiences have made me wary of rushing into marriage.



I am more inclined to focus on myself and my education, as I believe these aspects of my life are vital for personal growth and building a solid foundation for the future.



Just a few days ago, my mother made a huge fuss about finding a man for me, going as far as pouring water on me in front of my friend, threatening to evict me if I don't comply with her wishes.



In this predicament, I feel torn between meeting her expectations and following my aspirations.



What do I do?



