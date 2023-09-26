Dear GhanaWeb: My mother is refusing to attend the funeral of her late husband

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



They were happily married for 40 years until July 15, 2023, when God called on my father to eternal rest. The day my father said his last goodbye while sleeping on his sick bed is a day I will never forget.



My mother just stood there and watched the lifeless body of the love of her life. When the body was being conveyed to the morgue, my mother wept like a child. That day was indeed a sad one.



Mama Gee, as we mostly called her hasn’t been the same woman we know. She hardly smiles or talks to us and we understand her because my father was her first love and was also her best friend.



During the one-week celebration of our late father, my mother didn’t want to go. We spoke to her about how her presence at the meeting was needed but kept saying she wouldn’t go and that, she is cool with whatever decision the family would make concerning the funeral. We managed to cover up for her so we were able to proceed with the meeting.



A day has been finalized for the funeral celebration which will take place in two weeks. My mother called a meeting and told us that she couldn’t make it to the funeral.



Almost all her children were taken aback when she said that. We asked for her reason and to date, she hasn’t explained anything to us. She just told us to respect her decision.



How does she expect us to confront the elders of the family about her decision? We also lost a father so she should know it has not been easy on her children as well.



Hmmm…. how can we influence her to change her mind?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



ED/BB