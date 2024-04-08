Dear GhanaWeb: My mother is angry I bought a car for my wife

LifeStyle of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



For five years, my wife and I visited churches and hospitals looking for the fruit of the womb.



We tried all the available methods, but none worked for us. Several pastors prayed for us but saw no improvements.



My wife cried day and night and didn’t know how to console her.



We gave up on the search, but a year later, God came through for us. My wife got pregnant and gave birth to triplets—two boys and a beautiful girl. I was so happy and thought of doing something to appreciate my wife.



A lot of things came to mind, but I decided to buy her a car, which I presented when I went to pick them up from the hospital.



My mother was around when I surprised my wife with the car. She looked unhappy, and since then, she has been giving me attitude. We live in the same house, but she hardly talks to me. She only comes to me when it’s a matter concerning the baby or my wife.



She bathed her grandchildren for three months but later requested that we call my mother-in-law to come and continue what she had started.



When she was leaving, I gave her money for transport and other expenses, but she refused to take it.



Was it wrong for me to buy the car for my wife?



