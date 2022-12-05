Dear GhanaWeb: My mother hates my boyfriend

LifeStyle of Monday, 5 December 2022

Dear GhanaWeb,



For the past six months, I've been seeing a wonderful, smart, funny man. My mother is worried because I'm 22 and he's 40. He also has two small children from a previous affair and spent 10 months in prison.



I understand her concern and anxiety. I do! But should that stop me from pursuing the first man I have ever truly loved?



