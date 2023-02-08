Dear GhanaWeb: My husband told me he thinks of other women before having sex with me

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Dear GhanaWeb,



We have been married for the past 10 years. Right from the beginning, we have disagreed with each other about everything.



Our sexual life has been, at best, unpredictable. We occasionally engage in every-other-night intercourse, which lasts for little more than a week, following which he avoids me for close to two months. I'm sick of being the needy spouse and the one who constantly initiates sex.



He has often informed me that having sex with me is not particularly pleasurable, but he has never explained why. He also claims that to have a climax, he must think about other women.



What do I do in this case?



