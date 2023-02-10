Dear GhanaWeb: My husband’s ex sent an email asking him to father children with her

LifeStyle of Friday, 10 February 2023

Dear GhanaWeb,



I was working on my husband's laptop when a personal email appeared, revealing the name of his ex-girlfriend.



This is the stunning, glimmering, vivacious woman who swooped in and stole his virginity when he was 27. She dated him for six months before abruptly breaking his heart.



While I have only ever been with him, he has only ever had relationships with her.



In this lengthy letter, she wrote him, in which she apologized for how she treated him, rambled on about her unloving parents, their contentious divorce, and her abusive early relationships, and eventually asked him to come back to him.



Almost without thinking, I replied as my husband, saying I was very happy in my marriage and to please never contact me again. Then I deleted the sent message as well as the original from the trash. I haven’t said a word to my husband, and as far as I know, she hasn’t emailed him again. But I can’t help feeling guilty about snooping in his email and impersonating him.



Do I owe him the truth, even if it ends up costing me everything?



