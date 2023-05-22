Dear GhanaWeb: My husband has neglected his duties in our marriage

LifeStyle of Monday, 22 May 2023

Dear GhanaWeb,



My husband arrives home from work later than usual, and until I call him for supper, he spends his time in the toilet. When he is at home, all he does is bring his tablet and earbuds inside.



Additionally, I work as a woman. Just before my husband arrives home, I arrive. He doesn't even spend time with us; I spend time with the children, catch up on their day, and prepare meals.



This union has already begun to sour! He should spend time with them because they are our children. Do I bear sole responsibility?



I too get exhausted when I come home but I have never and cannot even think about behaving the way he does. We do not even get time to talk to each other.



