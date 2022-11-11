Dear GhanaWeb: My husband has a child from secretly donating his sperm

LifeStyle of Friday, 11 November 2022

Dear GhanaWeb,



Without telling me, my husband donated sperm back in the ’90s when we were newly married and living in the UK. We were both students, and we had one child and another on the way. We had talked about ways we could earn money, and we both agreed sperm and egg donation was not a good option.



He told me he understood my concerns and agreed not to do this. Years passed, and in 2017 he received a notification from a DNA website saying that he had a new match: a biological child conceived from one of his donations.



He began to communicate with this child sharing pictures, stories, and a lot of personal information but never told me about her. He did inform our adult children, as this person would show up as a sibling match if they did genetic testing.



I found out by accident just a few months ago when I overheard my daughter asking him if he had told me yet.



I am not sure what to say or do. Please advise me.



