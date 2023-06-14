Dear GhanaWeb: My husband abuses our children for mistakes I make

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 14 June 2023
Dear GhanaWeb,
My husband is subjecting our children to abuse and even going as far as punishing them for mistakes I make at home, such as accidentally dropping a plate or not using the right water temperature for his tea.
I have severally confronted him about this issue, but he dismisses my concerns and insists that I stay out of it unless I am willing to endure beatings on behalf of our children.
But when I express my willingness to take the beating, he argues that I would inform my family, which could result in a retaliation for being an abusive husband.
As a result, he sees our children as suitable targets for his actions.
I am in need of guidance on how to handle this situation.
