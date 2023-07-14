Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend wants me to leave my high-paying job because he feels intimidated

LifeStyle of Friday, 14 July 2023

Dear GhanaWeb,



My partner is feeling intimidated by my career and is pressuring me to quit my job and become a stay-at-home partner.



However, we are not married, and I am not willing to give up a high-paying job just to stay at home without any purpose.



I have always been supportive and have never given my partner any reason to doubt my respect for him as a man.



However, his perception that I pose a threat to his self-esteem is a problem for me.



I am unsure about how to navigate this situation and would appreciate some advice on what steps to take.



