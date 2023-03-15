Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend is giving me mixed signals

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 15 March 2023

Dear GhanaWeb,



I have been in a committed relationship with my boyfriend for over two and a half years. However, I have begun to feel that our levels of emotional investment are not aligned.



Recently, following a period of separation during the summer, my boyfriend disclosed his desire to explore an open relationship.



This revelation has caused tension and insecurity in our relationship, which we were able to eventually reconcile after some effort.



Nevertheless, I am currently struggling with uncertainty about the future of our relationship.



I am questioning whether my boyfriend views me as an integral part of his life plans, as he has expressed aspirations for a carefree and successful future without my involvement.



Despite his affirmations of love, I remain unsure about the depth of our connection and seek guidance in navigating my thoughts and feelings.





What do I do?



