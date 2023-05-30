Dear GhanaWeb: I want a man who desperately loves me

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I'm looking for a partner who is deeply and passionately in love with me. I often watch TV series where men show unwavering love and dedication to their partners, and I aspire to have that kind of relationship.



Unfortunately, the men I have dated in the past have fallen short in some way or another.



Now that I am 34 years old, I am ready to find a lasting and fulfilling relationship.



However, I refuse to settle for a man who is not fully committed to giving me his absolute best.



So, the question is, what should I do in this situation?



