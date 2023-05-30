You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 05 30Article 1776488

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb: I want a man who desperately loves me

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

File photo of a woman File photo of a woman

I'm looking for a partner who is deeply and passionately in love with me. I often watch TV series where men show unwavering love and dedication to their partners, and I aspire to have that kind of relationship.

Unfortunately, the men I have dated in the past have fallen short in some way or another.

Now that I am 34 years old, I am ready to find a lasting and fulfilling relationship.

However, I refuse to settle for a man who is not fully committed to giving me his absolute best.

So, the question is, what should I do in this situation?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

ADA/OGB