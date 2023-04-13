Dear GhanaWeb: I rely on astrology to find my perfect match through matrimonial sites

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



I strongly believe in astrology and the influence of the zodiac signs. I have used matrimonial websites to match individuals based on their zodiac signs to find a compatible partner.



While some may consider this belief irrational, I believe in using astrology for matrimonial matching.



I want to know if it is reasonable to choose a partner based on astrological compatibility.



