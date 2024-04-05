Dear GhanaWeb: I’m taking my ex to the shrine for taking advantage of me

LifeStyle of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



I helped him more than his family did. I rented the room we are living in now. I paid for a year-long course he did as a touch-up to his diploma, and fed him when he had no job.



He got a job that required training so he had to travel to Nigeria for 6 months for that training. I paid for his travel expenses and bought him other things he needed to sustain himself in Nigeria.



He came back and started work. Unfortunately for me, I lost my job, and I have been home for a year now.



This guy is doing well for himself, and since I lost my job, he doesn’t support me in any way. I have to beg him for money for food before he gives it to me. You know, as a woman, there are some little things we need to keep our bodies clean. I asked my boyfriend for money to buy such things, and he attacked me for always demanding money.



We’ve dated for ten years, and that's enough for two people who are getting to know each other. I told my boyfriend we should start making plans to get married. He told me he wasn’t ready, and if I couldn’t wait, I was free to leave the relationship.



Since the day we spoke about that, he hadn’t been coming home. He broke up with me through text and told me he would be coming for his things soon.



This guy broke my virginity, and I have committed four abortions for him, and on top of all the ways I helped him, he broke up with me.



That won’t happen, and he is going to pay for hurting me.



