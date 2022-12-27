You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 12 27Article 1686725

Dear GhanaWeb: I'm attracted to my sister-in-law

Dear GhanaWeb,

My wife's older sister is a very attractive woman. Although I also adore my wife, I can't stop thinking about her attractiveness and self-assured.

How can I prevent myself from destroying relationships on both sides?

