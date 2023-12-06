Dear GhanaWeb: I just found out my wife runs a hook-up business

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



My wife and I are married for eight months and I just got to know the work she does.



During our courtship period, we spoke about each other’s profession and she told me she sells clothes and jewelry.



I believed her because she was always busy and mostly came home with some pieces of cloth she sold.



We lived for two years before getting married. For those two years, she suggested we stay away from each other’s phones. She said she would never request mine thus, I should also do the same. I respected that but I was hoping that would change after we got married.



That negotiation followed us to the marriage and that grew suspicions.



I realized my wife had passwords on every part of her phone including her call logs and gallery. Anytime someone calls her, she has to enter a password before she picks up the call.



I asked myself what my wife was hiding from me but never got a good answer to the question.



I observed her for some time and managed to get the logins to her phone.



Surprisingly, she hardly leaves her phone around but one day, she did. I know God made that happen because he wanted me to see the other side of the woman I married.



I opened her WhatsApp and saw a hook-up group pinned at the top. I opened it and saw that my wife was the group’s administrator. She runs a hook-up business and sometimes involves herself in it.



I have evidence of that because she had recently sent her nude pictures to a man outside the group and was to meet the client in a hotel in two days.



So, the clothes and jewelry she’s been bringing home were not to raise suspicions about her actual job.



I do not know the next step to take. I know most of you will suggest divorce, which I already have in mind but I want to make her pay for lying to me.



What do you think I should do?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb mailto:via:features@ghanaweb.com.



ED/MA