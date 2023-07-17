Dear GhanaWeb: I have been stalking my wife for five years because I fear she might leave me

Entertainment of Monday, 17 July 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dear GhanaWeb,
After five years of marriage, I confess to stalking my wife out of fear and suspicion. Despite her perfection, support, and respect, I couldn't trust her.
Now, I want to come clean, but fear it may disrupt our relationship. I am torn between resolving trust issues and the desire to keep observing her from afar.
It's time to confront my fears and seek a healthier, more authentic connection.
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
ADA/BB
Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:
Watch the latest episode of E-Forum on GhanaWeb TV here: