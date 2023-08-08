You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 08 08Article 1820774

Dear GhanaWeb: I have a pedophile hovering around my 15 years old daughter

Dear GhanaWeb,

As a single father to a 15-year-old daughter, I believe I have done well in raising her. However, I noticed a recent change in her attitude towards me, which prompted me to pay more attention to her behavior.

After observing her for two weeks, I discovered that she has been chatting with someone on her phone and staying up late. As concerned as I was, I decided to sneak into her room while she was asleep and check her phone.

To my dismay, I found out that my daughter has been talking to a 36-year-old man who has been making promises to buy her material things if she becomes his girlfriend.

In response, I confiscated her phone and pretended to be her while chatting with the man. We eventually arranged to meet, and I couldn't control my anger.

I confronted the man and physically confronted him, warning him to stay away from my daughter. I also had a serious conversation with my daughter about the dangers of such a relationship.

However, I keep seeing the man in our area, and he seems unaware that I see him. I am unsure about the best course of action to keep him away from my daughter.

Should I confront him again and resort to violence, or should I report him to the police? I need advice on how to handle this situation to protect my daughter.

