You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 12 08Article 1676915

LifeStyle of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb: I discovered my husband’s secret and I want a divorce

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

File photo of an unhappy woman File photo of an unhappy woman

Dear GhanaWeb,

My husband participates in some strange club meetings where there is simultaneous intercourse with numerous people. He attends these private gatherings outside and I've never been invited to any of them.

it takes place every Wednesday night at coded locations around Labone and Osu.

Interestingly, every time he gets home, he is exhausted and restless.

Also, his phone is always locked, but one evening when he was asleep, I took out his SD card and put it in my phone.

I was able to see some of the pictures on his phone. In some of the images, he wore the same clothes on that faithful Wednesday.

I also saw parties involving naked ladies, orgies, and some familiar faces.

I want a divorce. Am I being too hard?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

Watch an episode of E-Forum below.





ADA/EB

Newsleading news icon

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

LIVESTREAMING: Parliament debates on censure motion against Finance Minister

Sportsleading sports icon

Black Stars defender, Abdul Baba Rahma

Top GFA official details why Baba Rahman started Ghana's game against Uruguay

Businessleading business icon

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

LIVESTREAMING: Parliament debates on censure motion against Finance Minister

Africaleading africa news icon

Queen Cleopatra. Image via Wikimedia Commons/Eslam17

How ancient Egyptians used wigs and hair extensions to cover up hair loss over 3,000yrs ago

Opinionsleading opinion icon

File photo

Clarion call for transport fare reviews