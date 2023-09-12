Dear GhanaWeb: I am pregnant and my best friend's husband is responsible

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



I know a lot of people will rain insults on me after reading the headline but I do deserve it. It was not an intentional act, but the deed has already been done and there’s nothing I can do about it.



The relationship between myself and my best friend’s husband began shortly after the two got married. My friend’s husband loved her so much that I wished to be with a man like him.



Two years after my friend and husband celebrated their wedding anniversary, my friend changed and she became cold to her husband. She stopped performing her marital duties which included bedroom duties.



The man became worried and mostly had those conversations with me. Anytime I addressed her about her behavior, she always brushed it off and told me to mind my business.



Her husband and I became close due to this. One day, he came over to speak to me, and things got emotional. We kissed and eventually had sex.



I felt so embarrassed and uncomfortable after we both got intimate. He wanted to spend the night but I told him to leave.



He came over again to my house, we had sex again and then I realised I couldn’t resist him thus my place became his second home.



To cut the story short, I have been seeing my best friend’s husband for three years now and as I write to you, I am pregnant and in my fourth month.



The man is aware and has asked me to keep the baby.



I know I have to confront my friend about the current situation but how do I do it?



I need some advice, please.



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb mailto:via:features@ghanaweb.com.



ED/BB



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards