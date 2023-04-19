Dear GhanaWeb: I am pregnant after sex with my ex-boyfriend and male friend two days apart

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



I am currently pregnant, but I am unsure of the father's identity.



My situation became complicated when my partner and I broke up, and shortly after that, I engaged in a sexual encounter with a man who had been interested in me for a long time.



While I do not hold him responsible, I am now pregnant, and not sure who the father of my child is.



What steps should I take next?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.





ADA/BB