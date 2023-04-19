You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 04 19Article 1751954

Dear GhanaWeb: I am pregnant after sex with my ex-boyfriend and male friend two days apart

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am currently pregnant, but I am unsure of the father's identity.

My situation became complicated when my partner and I broke up, and shortly after that, I engaged in a sexual encounter with a man who had been interested in me for a long time.

While I do not hold him responsible, I am now pregnant, and not sure who the father of my child is.

What steps should I take next?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.


ADA/BB