Dear GhanaWeb: I am not sexually attracted to my husband

Dear GhanaWeb,

I married an amazing man whom I adore, but I have never felt sexually attracted to him.

Although I am very much aware of this, I didn't want to make him wait, so we got married.

We have been happily married for a year now and he is my best friend, even before we got married.

However, lately, I sense that he might have some doubts, and I suspect he even thinks I am a lesbian.

I wonder if I should be direct with him about the way I feel as I am confused.

Also, I am concerned that it might cause a rift between us because I love him.

I would appreciate some guidance on this matter.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond.


