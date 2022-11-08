Dear GhanaWeb: I am in love with my step-father

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



I am a 21-year-old woman and my mother recently got married to another man after taking a divorce from my dad. Initially, I was hesitant to accept this man in my life, but then he showed much love and affection towards me.



Soon we started hanging out together without my mother and though I am not sure, I think he likes me too.



Now, I don't know how to confess my feelings to him and break the news to my mother. I am so attracted to him. Please suggest a solution for me.



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



ADA/BB