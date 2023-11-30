Dear GhanaWeb: A letter to the man who gave me the best sex ever but is ghosting me

LifeStyle of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Dear GhanaWeb,



I met you a few weeks after my boyfriend broke my heart. A man I dated for 7 years left me for a woman he had known for 3 months and is married to her.



I went to the beach to clear my head off some thoughts and that environment was the perfect place to do that.



I suddenly broke down while I took a stroll at the beach. As I cried and screamed, I felt a soft pat on my back and a soft voice telling me to let it out.



You held me to a rock, laid my head on his thighs, and reiterated I cry and let the pain out.



I did exactly that and at some point, I stopped and the only thing I could think was the man my head was on and his perfume, had a very pleasant smell.



I took my head off his thighs and finally saw his face. He was the definition of a beautiful man.



We engaged in a conversation and told you what happened to me. You later requested I go home with you. I was being hesitant but you insisted so we left.



I spent three days in his house and you treated me like a princess. you cooked for me, we talked and for the two nights, you always sang for me to put me to sleep.



The day I spent my last night with him was the day I experienced magic. We had a soothing night and the sex, I can’t explain because it was the craziest and sweetest night I’ve ever experienced in my life. None of my ex-boyfriends could match your level.



I left the next day and before you saw me off, you whispered into my ears saying, “I love you”. Those words made my heart sink into my stomach and bounce back to its position.



Truthfully, I have never felt that way before.



You took my number and said you would call me. I got home and started to reminisce about what happened, and I asked myself if it was in a dream. I don’t do one-night stands no matter the situation.



You sent me a text message saying you missed me and that I should patiently wait for you. It's been eight months and I haven’t heard from you.



Mike, I don’t know why we’ve not met after those wonderful nights we spent together. I miss you each passing day and am patiently waiting for you as you said he your text. Please avail yourself to me soon because I am beginning to think you're a ghost.



