Davido spotted in a Terry Bonchaka shirt

Nigerian musician David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has been captured in a black graphic Tee with the inscription “Terry Bonchaka” boldly written on it.
Matching the T-shirt with a pair of dark sunglasses, Davido was seen in a viral video Jamming to ‘Ke Star’, a song produced by South African artiste Focalistic featuring himself.
Although unclear his reasons for rocking that particular shirt, it is obvious that the ’30 Billion Gang’ boss is a fan of the late Ghanaian singer.
Terry Bonchaka’s death and aftermath
The late Terrence Nii Okang Mensah Adjetey (Terry Bonchaka) inspired a lot of artistes in Ghana and beyond while he was alive.
18 years after his death, fans all over the continent still fondly remember the late dancehall/raga artiste as a result of his unique sense of fashion and stage performance.
Although he actively participated in the music industry for just two years, Terry made a lot of waves with his 'old school' dressing and popular 'poulele' dance.
He died in an accident on October 30, 2003, at age 21.
