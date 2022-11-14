Davido reportedly marries Chioma in secret after their son’s demise

Entertainment of Monday, 14 November 2022

Nigerian singer Davido reportedly marries his long-time girlfriend, Chioma Rowland, after they lost their three-year-old son on October 31, 2022.



While the couple still mourns their son, the Nigerian website, Gistlover.com has reported that the singer, on November 6, 2022, secretly got married to his fiancé in a traditional wedding at his father’s house.



The wedding was said to have had few family friends in attendance with no cameras allowed.



The website also disclosed the traditional wedding was to console Chioma and to assure her of her place in the artiste’s life.



Before the death of their son, Davido and Chioma had reignited their romance in public after the couple had a break in their relationship somewhere in 2020 after the birth of their son.



On October 31, 2022, Davido’s first son drowned in a swimming pool at his residence, in Banana Island, Lagos.



The baby was reportedly rushed to a hospital in the Lekki where he was confirmed dead by one of the doctors on duty.







