Entertainment of Saturday, 1 July 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Davido ignores 'side chic pregnancy' rumours, prepares for upcoming tour

Singer Davido has been in the news following pregnancy rumours by some women.

The 'Stand Strong' crooner was accused of impregnating an American lady, Anita Brown.

Since the news broke on the internet, Anita has constantly updated her social media pages with information about her relationship with Davido as well as Chioma.

But in spite of all the rants and backlashes, the singer has remained mute.

He has, however, taken to his Instagram story to share a flyer about his upcoming tour.

The flyer indicated that he will be performing at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC, on Saturday, July 1.

One call recall that prior to this development, Davido, in the midst of the numerous allegations and trolls, took to his Instagram and wrote, 'Unavailable'.

