Entertainment of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Davido hosts Stonebwoy in Nigeria ahead of 'The Headies'

Davido and Stonebwoy

Popular Nigerian musician, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has welcomed Stonebwoy to his Banana Island home in Nigeria.



The Nigerian star is hosting Stonebwoy ahead of the 14th edition of The Headies Awards festival.



They were seen having a good time in a video available to Zionfelix.net.



Davido and Stonebwoy are expected to perform at the 2020 Headies Awards which will be held at the La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort in Ibeju-Lekki, Nigeria.



This year’s Headies will be held virtually due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.



Stonebwoy and Davido teamed up to release ‘Activate’ which is enjoying massive airplay globally.



Not long ago, Stonebwoy also hosted Davido in Ghana.



Watch the video of Stoneboy and Davido in the latter’s residence below.



