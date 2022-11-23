You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 11 23Article 1668023

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 November 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Davido cancelled a huge deal just to shoot a music video with me - Teni

Singer Teni Singer Teni

Nigerian artiste Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, has disclosed how kind her colleague, Davido has been to her.

In a recent interview, Teni stated that Davido cancelled a huge deal to show support for her while they were on set to record her new song 'For You'.

According to her, because of how good Davido is as a person when something happens to him, she usually feels like it is also happening to her.

Davido lost his son, Ifeanyi, who drowned in a swimming pool a few weeks ago. The whole of Nigeria and other parts of the world have joined him in mourning.

