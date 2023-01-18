Dave Chappelle shares video of his historic visit to Ghana with the world

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

American comedian Dave Chappelle has shared his historic visit to Ghana with the rest of the world on his social media handles.



The famous Hollywood icon, who documented his trip from when he boarded his flight to Ghana had a voice-over saying, “It takes many people a lifetime to make this one journey.



“Any single son or daughter that comes from the legacy of Africans who left these shores. Any time one individual makes it back here, it defies the odds.”



After the voice faded out, a new scene opened showing Dave being welcomed to Ghana by Nadia Adongo Musah, the Director of Diaspora Affairs, who presented him with a sash made of kente before 'handing him' to a group of traditional dancers at the airport.



The short documentary captured some scenes of Ghana's breathtaking locations, including the Aburi Botanical Gardens, the beaches, and some art galleries and the Independence Square.



Clad in a long blue-black shirt, the comedian met with the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, before spending a crazy night in Accra with Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa at a concert.



The video clip cuts away from the club scene to show a drone image of the Cape Coast Castle, where slaves abducted in the 20th and early 21st centuries were sent from to various locations in Europe and the Americas.



In the video, Dave Chappelle could not help but convey how saddened he was by the story he was told when he connected with the walls where the slaves had walked among others, "The Door of No Return."



Watch the video roundup he shared of his visit:







ADA/SARA