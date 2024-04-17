Danny Lampo stands by Samini at Norway's Infinity Concert

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: Promoter Koolic

Danny Lampo, the UK-based Ghanaian afrobeat artiste, is preparing for a significant journey from the UK to Norway to express his unwavering support for Samini at the Infinity Concert.



Their friendship is more than just a casual acquaintance; it's a bond strengthened by shared experiences and a mutual love for music. Whenever Samini visits the UK, Danny Lampo ensures he feels at home, hosting him with warmth and hospitality. Now, as Samini takes center stage in Norway, Danny Lampo sees it as an opportunity to reciprocate that kindness and support.



Samini's presence at the Infinity Concert is highly anticipated, with fans eager to experience his electrifying performances. Known for his infectious energy and chart-topping hits, Samini promises to deliver a memorable show that transcends cultural boundaries.



Joining Samini on stage is Theresa Elise, a talented Norwegian-Ghanaian singer whose soulful vocals are sure to captivate the audience. Together, they will create an atmosphere of unity and celebration, showcasing the power of music to bring people.



For Danny Lampo, this journey represents more than just attending a concert; it's a symbol of solidarity, friendship, and the shared passion for music that binds him to Samini. As he stands by Samini's side in Norway, he embodies the spirit of brotherhood and support, ready to cheer on his friend as he shares his talent with the world.



The Infinity Concert is not just an event; it's a celebration of diversity, unity, and the universal language of music. Whether you're a dedicated fan of Afrobeats or simply seeking an extraordinary night out, the Infinity Concert promises to be an unforgettable experience that will leave you feeling inspired and uplifted.