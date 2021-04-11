Dancehall artiste Akiyana reveals her celebrity crush and craziest place she's had sex

Entertainment of Sunday, 11 April 2021

Source: Daryl Kofi Doku, contributor

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Akiyana has mentioned Jamaican singer and songwriter Skip Marley has her celebrity crush.



Featuring on the Hot Quiz show, hosted by Daryl Kofi Doku, known popularly as TwostepzCdb on his YouTube channel, Akiyana also disclosed the three things she does when naked.



The 'Phone' hitmaker who claims to be staying alone also made known the craziest place she’s had sex.



The conversation traversed a lot of topics with Akiyana concluding with her biggest frustration with the Ghanaian society.



She expressed worry that some Ghanaians are judgmental and hypocritical with their constant criticism of musicians.



Watch the full interview below



