Entertainment of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: gossips24.com

Dan Lartey shaves his beard and hair after Sarkodie failed to win Artiste of the Year

Entertainment pundit, Dan Lartey

Popular entertainment pundit, Dan Lartey, has honored his promise by shaving his hair and beard after Sarkodie lost the VGMA Artiste of the year Award to Kuami Eugene.



Ahead of this year’s VGMA, Dan Lartey argued strongly during a discussion with Kwame Gyan that Sarkodie will definitely win this year’s Artiste of the Year Award.



He swore that should Sarkodie fail to win the said award, he will shave his hair and beard which he has kept for over 365 days.



Unfortunately for Dan Lartey, Kuami Eugene was crowned the winner of the 2020 VGMA Artiste of the Year award.



In a recent photo and video sighted by Gossips24.com, Dan Lartey was seen without his beard and hair rocking an all-round sakora head in honour of his words.

